Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $431,867.88 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00.

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,422. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

