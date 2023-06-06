Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 3.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.16. 673,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,981,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,525 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
