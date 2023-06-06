Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Trading Up 7.6%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 69,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 319,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

