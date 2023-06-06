Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

SNDR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 29,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

