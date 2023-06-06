Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.09. 303,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,418,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
