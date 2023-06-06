Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.09. 303,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,418,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Scorpio Tankers's quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

