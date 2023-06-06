Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.04 and last traded at $59.16. 1,580,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,467,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

