Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $20,543.33 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.00 or 1.00030932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00007171 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $13,424.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

