Seeyond Acquires 6,752 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 284,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.