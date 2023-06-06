Seeyond Has $1.49 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.52. 19,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,641. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.