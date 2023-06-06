Seeyond Has $1.62 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 883,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

