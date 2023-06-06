Seeyond Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 106,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.