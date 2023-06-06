Seeyond Sells 12 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTD traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,451.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.