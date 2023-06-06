Seeyond Sells 1,513 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revvity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 943,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE PKI traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. 1,633,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,117. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

See Also

