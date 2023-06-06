Seeyond Sells 5,625 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

