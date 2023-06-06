Seeyond Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 957.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 287,379 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.1 %

RHI traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 30,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.