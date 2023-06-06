Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.70

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.70 and last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 228070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

Shawcor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

