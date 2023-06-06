SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Reduced by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SITE stock traded up $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 222,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

