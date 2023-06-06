Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Recommended Stories

