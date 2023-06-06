SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $166,414.26 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $166,414.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,605,396 shares in the company, valued at $47,942,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 17,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $177,275.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $33,159.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

SKYT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 231,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,013. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $435.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.