Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Snap-on by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.17. 55,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,232 shares of company stock worth $19,770,094. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

