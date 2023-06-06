Social Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Social Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,053,000. ProKidney makes up 77.7% of Social Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Social Capital Group LLC owned 0.52% of ProKidney as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PROK. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,020,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000.
ProKidney Trading Down 2.9 %
PROK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 82,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. ProKidney Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.
ProKidney Profile
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
