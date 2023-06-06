SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

