Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Purchases $469,238.64 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 78,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $469,238.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,207,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 87,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,421. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

