SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SouthState Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SouthState by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

