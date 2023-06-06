S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.13. 289,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,375. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

