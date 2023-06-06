SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Lowered by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 3.3% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.