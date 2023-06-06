SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 157,996 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.