SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 64,656 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

LMBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.