STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 4.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.16. 295,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 666,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STAA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

