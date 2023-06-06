Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Buys $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,132.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 140,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.