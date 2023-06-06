Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Buys $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,132.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of STRR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 140,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
