Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.69

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 10657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 650.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Star Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Star Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.