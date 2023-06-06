Status Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $89.76 million and $1.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02263539 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,013,217.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

