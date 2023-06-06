Steem Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.06 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00335304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00547228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00425373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,850,849 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

