Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,378 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,589 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 10,597,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.