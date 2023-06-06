Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up 3.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,279 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $821.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

