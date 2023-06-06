Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 132 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.72.

NFLX stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.44. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

