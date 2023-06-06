Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.9 %

TPL traded up $12.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,999. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,275.86 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,504.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,893.78.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

