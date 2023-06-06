Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $31,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BLK stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.92. The company had a trading volume of 428,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,104. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.