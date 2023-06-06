Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,568. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

