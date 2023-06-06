Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 357,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.