Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $5,227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. 16,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $471.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

