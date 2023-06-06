Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $8,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $632.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

