Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AAPL, ADBE, AGIL, AMD, AMED, AMTX, AVDX, BLPH, BYG, CLNE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $200.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $485.00.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $100.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $2.00.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $116.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $95.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $114.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $240.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $9.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $56.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $18.00.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $95.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $82.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $125.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00.

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $82.00.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $115.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $293.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $160.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $70.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.