Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AAPL, ADBE, AGIL, AMD, AMED, AMTX, AVDX, BLPH, BYG, CLNE)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $200.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $485.00.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $100.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $2.00.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $116.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $95.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $114.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $240.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $9.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $56.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $18.00.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $95.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $82.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $125.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $30.00.

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $82.00.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $115.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $293.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $160.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $70.00.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50.

