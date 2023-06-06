StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.07 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
