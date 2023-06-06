StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.07 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

