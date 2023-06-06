StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MRIN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.