StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $208.27 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.12 and a 200 day moving average of $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.