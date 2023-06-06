StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.12.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

