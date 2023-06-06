StockNews.com Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

