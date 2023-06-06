StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

