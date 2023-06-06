StockNews.com Upgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

